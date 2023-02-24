360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) Stake Reduced by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,054 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in 360 DigiTech were worth $894,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 147.9% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech by 234.1% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 360 DigiTech during the second quarter valued at $84,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech by 164.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech by 45.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.07% of the company’s stock.

360 DigiTech Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of 360 DigiTech stock opened at $21.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.76. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.36. 360 DigiTech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.47 and a 1 year high of $25.49.

About 360 DigiTech

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platforms. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

