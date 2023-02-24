Penserra Capital Management LLC Purchases 10,925 Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) by 3,213.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,265 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,925 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Celsius were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Celsius by 224.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Celsius by 0.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Celsius by 8.3% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Celsius by 7.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Celsius by 6.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Celsius alerts:

Celsius Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CELH opened at $91.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.70 and a beta of 1.84. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.31 and a 52 week high of $122.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.10.

Insider Activity

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.30, for a total transaction of $3,219,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,911,729.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CELH shares. Wedbush upgraded shares of Celsius from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Celsius in a report on Friday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Celsius from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Celsius from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Celsius from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

About Celsius

(Get Rating)

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.