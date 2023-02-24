Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $990,000 Stake in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Penserra Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,559 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of FormFactor worth $990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FORM. CWM LLC grew its stake in FormFactor by 197.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in FormFactor by 469.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FormFactor in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in FormFactor in the third quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in FormFactor in the second quarter valued at about $125,000. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total transaction of $319,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 477,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,263,692.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FormFactor Trading Up 2.4 %

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FORM shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on FormFactor from $42.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen upped their price objective on FormFactor from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on FormFactor from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FormFactor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.20.

FormFactor stock opened at $30.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.63 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.17. FormFactor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.15 and a 52 week high of $44.40.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment consists of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board tests, and package tests.

Featured Stories

