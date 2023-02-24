Penserra Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,721 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 87.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 6,105,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,055,000 after buying an additional 2,856,645 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,965,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,302,000 after acquiring an additional 78,212 shares during the last quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,323,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,285,000 after acquiring an additional 327,447 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,106,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,934,000 after acquiring an additional 6,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,004,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,209,000 after acquiring an additional 102,717 shares during the last quarter. 99.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

GXO Logistics Stock Up 1.4 %

GXO stock opened at $49.94 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.17. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.10 and a 12 month high of $84.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

GXO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of GXO Logistics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GXO Logistics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at GXO Logistics

In other news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 2,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total transaction of $111,787.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About GXO Logistics

(Get Rating)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.