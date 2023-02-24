Penserra Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,571 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,491 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pegasystems were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Pegasystems by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 105,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,390,000 after purchasing an additional 23,144 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in Pegasystems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,893,000. CenterBook Partners LP grew its holdings in Pegasystems by 262.6% in the 3rd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 101,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after buying an additional 73,202 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Pegasystems by 502.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Pegasystems by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Pegasystems

In other Pegasystems news, insider Rifat Kerim Akgonul sold 1,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.59, for a total value of $78,812.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,458,265.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 50.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pegasystems Price Performance

Pegasystems Dividend Announcement

Shares of PEGA opened at $47.14 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.58. Pegasystems Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.05 and a 52-week high of $88.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is -2.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on PEGA. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Pegasystems from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Pegasystems from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Pegasystems from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Pegasystems from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pegasystems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.20.

Pegasystems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. Its product Pega Infinity helps connect enterprises to their customers in real-time across channels, streamline business operations, and adapt to meet changing requirements.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.