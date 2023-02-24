Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 9,451 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,451 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NCLH. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 5,020.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NCLH. Citigroup increased their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down from $35.00) on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.04.

Shares of NYSE NCLH opened at $16.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.08 and a 200 day moving average of $14.88. The firm has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 2.51. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $10.31 and a one year high of $23.43.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii.

