Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 62,916 Shares of GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG)

Penserra Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 330,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,916 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.54% of GrowGeneration worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in GrowGeneration by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,507,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,306,000 after acquiring an additional 34,301 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in GrowGeneration by 8.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,855,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,297,000 after acquiring an additional 222,960 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in GrowGeneration by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,121,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,026,000 after acquiring an additional 16,984 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in GrowGeneration by 34.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 508,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 130,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in GrowGeneration by 4.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 392,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,613,000 after acquiring an additional 15,267 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.71% of the company’s stock.

Get GrowGeneration alerts:

GrowGeneration Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GRWG opened at $4.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.83 million, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 3.16. GrowGeneration Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $2.92 and a fifty-two week high of $10.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GrowGeneration Company Profile

Several brokerages have issued reports on GRWG. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

(Get Rating)

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GrowGeneration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrowGeneration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.