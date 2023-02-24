AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Shares Sold by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC reduced its position in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,851 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,810 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 7,765 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in AeroVironment by 1.1% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,867 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in AeroVironment by 202.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 339 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on AeroVironment from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on AeroVironment from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded AeroVironment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.00.

AeroVironment Stock Up 1.1 %

Insider Activity at AeroVironment

Shares of NASDAQ:AVAV opened at $86.11 on Friday. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.00 and a 52-week high of $114.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -269.09 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

In other AeroVironment news, Director Stephen F. Page sold 5,089 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total transaction of $450,223.83. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,082,029.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

