Penserra Capital Management LLC Purchases 21,263 Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) by 256.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,559 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,263 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of e.l.f. Beauty worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ELF. WD Rutherford LLC increased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 18,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 34,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 20,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $36.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty Price Performance

In related news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.05, for a total transaction of $43,230.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 114,277 shares in the company, valued at $8,233,657.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other e.l.f. Beauty news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.05, for a total value of $43,230.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 114,277 shares in the company, valued at $8,233,657.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 39,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $2,207,954.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 347,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,306,877.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 159,453 shares of company stock worth $9,664,041. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ELF stock opened at $73.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.58. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.49 and a 12-month high of $75.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.76, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

About e.l.f. Beauty

(Get Rating)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

Featured Stories

