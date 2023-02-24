Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 4,654 Shares of DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO)

Penserra Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,654 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DLocal were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in DLocal by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of DLocal by 2.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in DLocal by 0.7% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 96,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of DLocal by 5.3% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 20,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of DLocal by 14.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. 47.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ DLO opened at $15.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. DLocal Limited has a 12 month low of $9.03 and a 12 month high of $35.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.78, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.97.

DLO has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of DLocal from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of DLocal from $43.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of DLocal from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. New Street Research lowered shares of DLocal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, HSBC lowered their target price on shares of DLocal from $32.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DLocal has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries.

