Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 931 Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Penserra Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 931 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Ambarella worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 13.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 4,319 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 40,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 85,779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,819,000 after acquiring an additional 15,076 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 132.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 375.8% in the 2nd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 14,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 11,647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMBA shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Ambarella from $76.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Ambarella from $114.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Ambarella in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Ambarella to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.12.

Insider Activity

Ambarella Trading Up 2.9 %

In related news, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 2,455 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $205,655.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 901,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,548,812.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 2,455 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $205,655.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 901,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,548,812.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 3,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $310,200.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 697,222 shares in the company, valued at $58,406,286.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,806 shares of company stock worth $1,248,448. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMBA opened at $93.34 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of -55.89 and a beta of 1.55. Ambarella, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.02 and a 12 month high of $143.50.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.12. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 18.42% and a negative return on equity of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $83.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.03 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ambarella, Inc. will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ambarella

(Get Rating)

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

Featured Articles

