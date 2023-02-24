Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) Holdings Decreased by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,744,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,538,000 after buying an additional 78,505 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 239,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,624,000 after buying an additional 3,126 shares during the last quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. now owns 138,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,658,000 after buying an additional 12,944 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 129,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,672,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Financial Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 126,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,231,000 after buying an additional 2,298 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RPG stock opened at $153.36 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $138.73 and a 1 year high of $190.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $154.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.39.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

