Penserra Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL)

Penserra Capital Management LLC cut its stake in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 910,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,800 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned about 0.93% of RealReal worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REAL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in RealReal by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,442,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,035,000 after purchasing an additional 217,186 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in RealReal by 4.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,253,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,360,000 after purchasing an additional 94,666 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in RealReal by 7.2% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 983,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 65,908 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in RealReal in the second quarter worth $1,727,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in RealReal by 3.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 587,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,265,000 after purchasing an additional 16,928 shares during the last quarter. 65.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on REAL. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of RealReal in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of RealReal from $6.00 to $3.75 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of RealReal to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of RealReal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of RealReal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.84.

RealReal Trading Down 0.7 %

RealReal Profile

NASDAQ:REAL opened at $1.37 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.70. The RealReal, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $8.94.

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

