Penserra Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GTLS. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 0.4% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 3.5% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 1.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Chart Industries by 4.5% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chart Industries by 4.0% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GTLS. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Chart Industries to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Chart Industries from $250.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet raised Chart Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen dropped their target price on Chart Industries to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Chart Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $228.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.87.

Chart Industries stock opened at $130.92 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $126.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.54 and a beta of 1.42. Chart Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.68 and a twelve month high of $242.59.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

