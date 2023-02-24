Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 754 Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Penserra Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 754 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 4.9% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the third quarter valued at about $328,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 2.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 262.1% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 82,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,673,000 after purchasing an additional 59,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 9.1% during the third quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 498,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,318,000 after purchasing an additional 41,805 shares in the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

Cirrus Logic Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $102.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.04. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.94 and a 52 week high of $108.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.45 and a 200 day moving average of $79.38.

Insider Activity

Cirrus Logic ( NASDAQ:CRUS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.41. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 22.50%. The company had revenue of $590.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. Cirrus Logic’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Timothy R. Dehne sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.63, for a total transaction of $101,630.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,657,991.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Cirrus Logic news, Director Timothy R. Dehne sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.63, for a total value of $101,630.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,657,991.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Arnold Anderson sold 29,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total transaction of $3,079,567.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,979 shares in the company, valued at $946,027.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,906 shares of company stock valued at $5,322,371 over the last ninety days. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CRUS. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Benchmark lifted their price target on Cirrus Logic from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.27.

About Cirrus Logic

(Get Rating)

Cirrus Logic, Inc engages in the development of high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.