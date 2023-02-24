Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $1.23 Million Stake in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Penserra Capital Management LLC decreased its position in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,616 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 1,634 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 47.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 286.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,355 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 439.0% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 49.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,789 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

STMicroelectronics stock opened at $48.40 on Friday. STMicroelectronics has a twelve month low of $28.35 and a twelve month high of $50.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.93. The company has a market capitalization of $43.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 36.19%. STMicroelectronics’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. STMicroelectronics’s payout ratio is currently 4.77%.

STM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from €48.00 ($51.06) to €45.00 ($47.87) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.70.

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

