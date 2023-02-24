Penserra Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,175 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 669 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $1,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPLK. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Splunk by 7,606.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,369,626 shares of the software company’s stock worth $102,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,853 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Splunk by 68.5% during the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,748,086 shares of the software company’s stock worth $243,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,545 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Splunk by 984.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 818,324 shares of the software company’s stock worth $72,389,000 after purchasing an additional 742,850 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Splunk by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,753,569 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $855,038,000 after acquiring an additional 628,288 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of Splunk by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,924,085 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $435,585,000 after acquiring an additional 566,899 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,000 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.13, for a total transaction of $88,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 122,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,835,847.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim downgraded Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Splunk from $120.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Splunk to $130.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Splunk from $117.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Splunk from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Splunk presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.18.

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK opened at $103.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.26 and a beta of 1.30. Splunk Inc. has a one year low of $65.00 and a one year high of $150.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.26.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The software company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.72. The company had revenue of $929.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.91 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of cloud software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for Information Technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.

