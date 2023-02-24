Equitable Holdings Inc. Sells 1,821 Shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Equitable Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,821 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XME. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the first quarter valued at $4,996,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 150.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 20,612 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $424,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 79,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,875,000 after acquiring an additional 17,944 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 1,122.1% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 208,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,809,000 after acquiring an additional 191,885 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Price Performance

XME stock opened at $54.30 on Friday. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 1 year low of $39.83 and a 1 year high of $66.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.19 and its 200-day moving average is $50.80.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

