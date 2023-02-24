Equitable Holdings Inc. Has $884,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Equitable Holdings Inc. cut its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Get Rating) by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,283 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,010,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,590,000 after buying an additional 273,862 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 28,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 7,747.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 34,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Endowment Management LP boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,873,000 after purchasing an additional 26,290 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

RPV stock opened at $83.22 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 52-week low of $69.47 and a 52-week high of $90.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.60.

