PFS Investments Inc. Buys 149 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

PFS Investments Inc. raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.7% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 54.7% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 9.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 70.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $170.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $232.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

In other news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. bought 1,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $221.81 per share, with a total value of $308,315.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 118,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,394,059.14. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. bought 1,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $221.81 per share, with a total value of $308,315.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 118,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,394,059.14. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total value of $14,809,337.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,868,130.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

ITW opened at $233.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $173.52 and a 12-month high of $253.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $229.96 and a 200-day moving average of $215.10. The stock has a market cap of $71.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.11.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($0.26). Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 87.15% and a net margin of 19.04%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.58%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.