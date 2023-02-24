1,600 Shares in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Acquired by PFS Investments Inc.

PFS Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,456,873 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,153,959,000 after buying an additional 373,312 shares during the period. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 5.6% in the third quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 6,615,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $863,863,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 2.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,104,820 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $447,715,000 after purchasing an additional 83,920 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 7.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,994,476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $323,304,000 after purchasing an additional 135,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 4.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,957,534 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $317,316,000 after purchasing an additional 83,731 shares during the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on FRC. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Maxim Group decreased their price target on First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded First Republic Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Republic Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.90.

NYSE:FRC opened at $123.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.27. First Republic Bank has a 52-week low of $106.86 and a 52-week high of $174.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 24.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 26th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 25th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.09%.

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

