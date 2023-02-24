Equitable Holdings Inc. Sells 3,276 Shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

Equitable Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,276 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned 0.12% of iShares Latin America 40 ETF worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 90,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after buying an additional 27,381 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,713,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $512,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 25.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 56,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 11,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $336,000.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

iShares Latin America 40 ETF stock opened at $24.48 on Friday. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a 12 month low of $20.75 and a 12 month high of $31.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.73.

About iShares Latin America 40 ETF

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

