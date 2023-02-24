PFS Investments Inc. Has $253,000 Stake in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

PFS Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,220 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62 shares during the quarter. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $407,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,130,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 9,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 208,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,284,000 after buying an additional 3,220 shares in the last quarter.

RBC Bearings Price Performance

NASDAQ:ROLL opened at $236.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 114.92 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $226.57. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 12 month low of $152.90 and a 12 month high of $264.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RBC Bearings Profile

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Saturday, February 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

