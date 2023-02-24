Equitable Holdings Inc. Buys 34,123 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 223.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,123 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Centiva Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 292.8% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 17,400,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $352,698,000 after buying an additional 26,425,000 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 177.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,834,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,232,000 after buying an additional 6,472,529 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 142.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,519,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,798,000 after purchasing an additional 5,127,335 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,149,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,286,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $93,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269,823 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA BKLN opened at $20.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.87. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $20.06 and a 52-week high of $21.97.

