Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. 658,796 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 26% from the previous session’s volume of 522,000 shares.The stock last traded at $169.12 and had previously closed at $178.00.

The biotechnology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.10. Repligen had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $186.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Repligen’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on RGEN shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Repligen in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Repligen in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Repligen from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Repligen from $251.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Repligen

Repligen Stock Up 8.0 %

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RGEN. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Repligen in the third quarter worth $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Repligen in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Repligen by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Repligen in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Repligen by 34.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.91. The company has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.08.

About Repligen

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration, Process Analytics, and Proteins. The Chromatography product includes a range of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

Further Reading

