Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Acquired by PFS Investments Inc.

PFS Investments Inc. grew its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at $433,134,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in Caterpillar by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,624,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $435,423,000 after purchasing an additional 836,340 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 168.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 977,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $160,368,000 after purchasing an additional 612,692 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its position in Caterpillar by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 3,130,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $531,926,000 after purchasing an additional 422,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Caterpillar by 152.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 91,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,044,000 after buying an additional 265,691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In other news, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 6,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total transaction of $1,524,905.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,646.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan purchased 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $249.29 per share, for a total transaction of $99,716.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,616.61. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 6,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total transaction of $1,524,905.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,646.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,984 shares of company stock worth $22,519,893 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Caterpillar stock opened at $237.95 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.60 and a 12-month high of $266.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $247.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.61% and a net margin of 11.28%. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 37.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $217.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.33.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

