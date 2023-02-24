Equitable Holdings Inc. Buys 10,811 Shares of Invesco Growth Multi-Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:PSMG)

Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Growth Multi-Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:PSMG – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,260 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,811 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Growth Multi-Asset Allocation ETF were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Growth Multi-Asset Allocation ETF by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 6,443 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Growth Multi-Asset Allocation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $462,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Growth Multi-Asset Allocation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $273,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Growth Multi-Asset Allocation ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Growth Multi-Asset Allocation ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $513,000.

Invesco Growth Multi-Asset Allocation ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Invesco Growth Multi-Asset Allocation ETF stock opened at $16.77 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.48. Invesco Growth Multi-Asset Allocation ETF has a 1-year low of $12.26 and a 1-year high of $14.50.

