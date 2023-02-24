Equitable Holdings Inc. Sells 1,490 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Equitable Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,490 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 3,761.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Graphic Packaging by 79.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 1,275.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Graphic Packaging Price Performance

Graphic Packaging stock opened at $23.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 12-month low of $18.45 and a 12-month high of $24.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.97.

Graphic Packaging Dividend Announcement

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 36.32%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GPK shares. StockNews.com raised Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.83.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Graphic Packaging Holding Co engages in the provision of paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, Europe Paperboard Packaging, and Corporate and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.