Equitable Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,657 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SUSA. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 5,944.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 810,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 797,038 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 507,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,294,000 after purchasing an additional 183,173 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 705,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,282,000 after purchasing an additional 90,891 shares in the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 102.0% during the 1st quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 156,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,115,000 after purchasing an additional 78,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,006,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,586,000 after purchasing an additional 71,023 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF stock opened at $86.61 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 12-month low of $73.86 and a 12-month high of $99.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.33.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.