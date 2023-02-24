Equitable Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Equitable Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 48.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,297 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHM. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 20,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 9,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,658,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

SCHM stock opened at $70.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.22 and a 200 day moving average of $67.50. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $59.74 and a 52 week high of $78.07.

