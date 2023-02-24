iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU) Shares Sold by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,331 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF worth $874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $204,000.

iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVLU opened at $24.89 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.33 and a 200-day moving average of $22.68. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $19.53 and a 1 year high of $26.17.

