PFS Investments Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

PFS Investments Inc. lessened its position in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,751 shares during the quarter. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TXG. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in 10x Genomics by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 9,973 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 27.8% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,154,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,374,000 after purchasing an additional 468,207 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in 10x Genomics during the third quarter worth approximately $543,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in 10x Genomics by 11.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in 10x Genomics by 2.7% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. 74.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TXG. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $53.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

NASDAQ TXG opened at $48.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.85. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a one year low of $23.81 and a one year high of $83.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.66 and a beta of 1.75.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $156.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.17 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 32.15% and a negative return on equity of 20.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

