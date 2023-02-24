Equitable Holdings Inc. Acquires 12,024 Shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,169 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,024 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned 0.05% of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund worth $898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 98.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,981 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 198.3% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,017 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV purchased a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. Institutional investors own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Nuveen Municipal Value Fund alerts:

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Price Performance

NUV stock opened at $8.75 on Friday. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.25 and a 12 month high of $9.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.89 and its 200 day moving average is $8.75.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Announces Dividend

About Nuveen Municipal Value Fund

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.028 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is current income exempt from federal income taxes and its secondary objective is the enhancement of portfolio value through selection of tax-exempt bonds and municipal market sectors. The company was founded on April 8, 1987 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.