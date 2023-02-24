Equitable Holdings Inc. Lowers Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Equitable Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 3.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,212,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,234,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784,464 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 79.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,927,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $677,675,000 after acquiring an additional 4,389,435 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 4.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,188,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $558,930,000 after acquiring an additional 319,155 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 15.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,023,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,581 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 2.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,342,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $370,269,000 after acquiring an additional 135,219 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.75.

Realty Income Stock Performance

Realty Income stock opened at $66.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.44 billion, a PE ratio of 46.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.85. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $55.50 and a one year high of $75.40.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $888.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.57 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.14% and a net margin of 26.00%. The business’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a feb 23 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2545 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous feb 23 dividend of $0.25. This represents a yield of 4.5%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 209.86%.

Realty Income Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.