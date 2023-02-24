PFS Investments Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

PFS Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Ashland were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Ashland by 1,572.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 378,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,965,000 after purchasing an additional 356,049 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ashland by 258.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 400,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,239,000 after purchasing an additional 288,683 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ashland by 2,468.7% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 299,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,832,000 after purchasing an additional 287,553 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ashland by 33.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,027,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,092,000 after purchasing an additional 259,926 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ashland by 44.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 582,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,025,000 after purchasing an additional 178,371 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Stock Performance

Ashland stock opened at $102.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.14 and a 200-day moving average of $104.84. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.99. Ashland Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.29 and a 1-year high of $114.36.

Ashland Announces Dividend

Ashland ( NYSE:ASH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $525.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.58 million. Ashland had a net margin of 38.23% and a return on equity of 9.82%. Ashland’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ashland Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ASH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Ashland from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ashland from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Ashland from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on Ashland from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Ashland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ashland currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.13.

Ashland Profile

Ashland, Inc engages in the provision of architectural coatings, construction, energy, food and beverage, nutraceuticals, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care, Special Additives, and Intermediates. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Articles

