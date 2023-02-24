Equitable Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,174 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 10,364 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,127,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 12,715 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

In other news, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 9,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.82, for a total transaction of $742,926.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,480 shares in the company, valued at $2,111,013.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 9,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.82, for a total value of $742,926.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,111,013.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.39, for a total value of $1,518,251.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,020,195.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,471 shares of company stock worth $7,822,864 over the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

EW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.74.

Shares of EW stock opened at $77.58 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of $47.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.00. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $67.13 and a one year high of $131.10.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 28.27%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

