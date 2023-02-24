Equitable Holdings Inc. Invests $893,000 in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 44,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $893,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Peak Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 2.0% during the third quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 105,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the third quarter valued at $359,000. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 2,683.3% during the third quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 233,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after buying an additional 225,397 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 0.4% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,910,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $158,689,000 after buying an additional 32,700 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 7.3% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 31,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the period.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN

In other JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $134.53 per share, with a total value of $50,448.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,965,041.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $134.53 per share, with a total value of $50,448.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,965,041.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 10,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total value of $1,450,598.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 544,136 shares in the company, valued at $76,336,839.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,887 shares of company stock valued at $5,315,762.

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Price Performance

NYSEARCA:AMJ opened at $23.03 on Friday. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 1-year low of $17.73 and a 1-year high of $23.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.11.

