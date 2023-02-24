iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC) Shares Sold by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. decreased its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,091 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 455,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,522,000 after purchasing an additional 37,044 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 70.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 353,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,032,000 after purchasing an additional 145,419 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 19.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 145,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,232,000 after purchasing an additional 23,169 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 143,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,360,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 139,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,302,000 after acquiring an additional 32,419 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF stock opened at $63.71 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.06. iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12 month low of $55.08 and a 12 month high of $77.64.

