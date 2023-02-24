586 Shares in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Acquired by PFS Investments Inc.

PFS Investments Inc. bought a new position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 586 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INTU. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Intuit by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Intuit by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INTU. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $490.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Intuit from $560.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Intuit from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Intuit from $516.00 to $476.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $467.00 to $448.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $490.83.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $238,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.01, for a total value of $166,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,892.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $238,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,086 shares of company stock valued at $1,258,434 over the last 90 days. 3.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of INTU opened at $411.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $339.36 and a 12-month high of $507.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $401.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $410.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.15.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 14.31%. Intuit’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.49%.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

