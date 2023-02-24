Equitable Holdings Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI Belgium ETF (NYSEARCA:EWK)

Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Belgium ETF (NYSEARCA:EWK – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 71,897 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of iShares MSCI Belgium ETF worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EWK. HAP Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Belgium ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Belgium ETF in the first quarter valued at about $456,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Belgium ETF by 140.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 3,319 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Belgium ETF by 24.2% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 66,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 12,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Belgium ETF in the third quarter valued at about $496,000.

iShares MSCI Belgium ETF Price Performance

Shares of EWK opened at $18.66 on Friday. iShares MSCI Belgium ETF has a 12-month low of $14.02 and a 12-month high of $20.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.99.

iShares MSCI Belgium ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Belgium Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Belgium Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Belgian market, as measured by the MSCI Belgium Investable Market Index (the Index).

