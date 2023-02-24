PFS Investments Inc. Raises Position in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

PFS Investments Inc. boosted its stake in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,774 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in APi Group were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of APG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in APi Group by 4.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 207,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,360,000 after buying an additional 8,460 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of APi Group by 8.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of APi Group by 1,075.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of APi Group by 24.1% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 16,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of APi Group by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 107,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 39,118 shares in the last quarter. 72.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get APi Group alerts:

APi Group Stock Performance

Shares of APi Group stock opened at $23.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.91. APi Group Co. has a 1-year low of $13.09 and a 1-year high of $23.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APi Group Profile

Several brokerages recently weighed in on APG. TheStreet raised shares of APi Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of APi Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of APi Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of APi Group from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of APi Group to $24.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

(Get Rating)

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, and the Asian-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, monitoring, and service of these integrated systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for APi Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APi Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.