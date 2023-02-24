Equitable Holdings Inc. Sells 5,237 Shares of abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR)

Equitable Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,237 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned 0.12% of abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 29.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter.

abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GLTR opened at $84.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.80 and its 200 day moving average is $85.26. abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.57 and a fifty-two week high of $107.47.

