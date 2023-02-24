iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Shares Acquired by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,528 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 626.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 272.4% during the 3rd quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Tech ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXN opened at $50.01 on Friday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $40.31 and a 52-week high of $59.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.33.

iShares Global Tech ETF Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

