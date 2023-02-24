Equitable Holdings Inc. Has $1.11 Million Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ)

Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,443 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,445 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned 0.09% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSCQ. Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,505,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $19,054,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $12,276,000. Beacon Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $12,989,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 67.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,397,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,042,000 after purchasing an additional 564,270 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $18.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.99. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $18.37 and a 12-month high of $20.65.

