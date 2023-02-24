VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Shares Sold by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,052,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,176,000 after purchasing an additional 11,584 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 190.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 19,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,284,000 after purchasing an additional 12,834 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

SMH opened at $242.54 on Friday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $166.97 and a 1 year high of $284.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $227.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.13.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a $2.401 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This is a boost from VanEck Semiconductor ETF’s previous annual dividend of $1.57.

