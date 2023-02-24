Equitable Holdings Inc. Has $1.07 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Equitable Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 436 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 78.5% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BIV opened at $74.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.31. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $71.40 and a 12-month high of $85.65.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

