PFS Investments Inc. Purchases 307 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

PFS Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,540 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 307 shares during the quarter. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 86.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $237.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $126.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $214.39 and a 12-month high of $296.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $256.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $256.42.

Amgen Increases Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.05. Amgen had a return on equity of 359.47% and a net margin of 24.89%. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on Amgen from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Amgen from $276.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Amgen from $299.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.06.

About Amgen

(Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.