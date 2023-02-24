PFS Investments Inc. Sells 4,464 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

PFS Investments Inc. lessened its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 88.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,464 shares during the quarter. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of ASML during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of ASML during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ASML by 275.0% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML by 680.0% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ASML shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on ASML from $510.00 to $665.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of ASML from €732.00 ($778.72) to €745.00 ($792.55) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Societe Generale increased their target price on shares of ASML from €520.00 ($553.19) to €680.00 ($723.40) in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, KBC Securities lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $707.46.

ASML stock opened at $638.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $626.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $550.35. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $363.15 and a 52-week high of $714.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.96, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.267 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 1st. This represents a $5.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. ASML’s payout ratio is 30.53%.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

