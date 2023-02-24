PFS Investments Inc. Makes New Investment in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

PFS Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 791 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,850,912 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,636,848,000 after purchasing an additional 105,535 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,483,093 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $743,040,000 after purchasing an additional 504,794 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,007,676 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $314,617,000 after purchasing an additional 156,354 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 923,718 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $276,414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 19.2% during the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 531,111 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $171,066,000 after purchasing an additional 85,534 shares during the period. 93.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MLM. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $374.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $385.00 to $406.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $404.50.

NYSE MLM opened at $362.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $284.99 and a twelve month high of $406.85. The company has a market cap of $22.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $351.07 and its 200 day moving average is $346.09.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 14.07%. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 14.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

