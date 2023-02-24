PFS Investments Inc. Acquires 319 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

PFS Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,638 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MSI. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 8.8% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,106 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 18.9% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,657,892 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $371,318,000 after purchasing an additional 264,011 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the third quarter valued at $262,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the third quarter valued at $385,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 82.9% during the third quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 6,442 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MSI opened at $264.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $260.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $251.58. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $195.18 and a twelve month high of $275.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.90. The company has a market capitalization of $44.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.29, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.90.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 663.73% and a net margin of 14.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.57, for a total transaction of $4,103,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,214,595.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 26,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total value of $7,305,576.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,058,517.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.57, for a total value of $4,103,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,615 shares in the company, valued at $15,214,595.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,133 shares of company stock valued at $11,730,750. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MSI shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered Motorola Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Edward Jones downgraded Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $303.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.80.

Motorola Solutions, Inc is engaged in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

